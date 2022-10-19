India's UltraTech Cement Q2 profit falls over 42%

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's top cement maker UltraTech Cement ULTC.NS reported a 42.5% slump in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, dented by a surge in overall expenses and lower demand.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter was at 7.56 billion Indian rupees ($91.77 million) against 13.14 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of 8.58 billion rupees for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 82.3825 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

