India's Ultratech Cement beats Q1 profit view on robust domestic demand

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - India's Ultratech Cement ULTC.NS on Friday reported first-quarter profit above expectations,as strong domestic demand offset higher raw material costs.

The top cement maker's consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose 6.6%% to 16.88 billion rupees ($205.8 million) from 15.84 billion rupees a year ago.

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations rose nearly 17% to 177.37 billion rupees.

Prices of raw materials rose 6%, with key ingredients like fly ash and slag ballooning, while energy costs increased 3%, the company said.

On July 3, Ultratech reported a 20% year-on-year rise in its Q1 grey cement sales at 28.6 million tons.

Analysts had expected increased demand for cement in infrastructure projects by the country's government to drive the company's growth in the latest quarter.

Demand for cement will remain strong across segments, while higher infrastructure spending ahead of general elections in 2024 is expected to further propel cement demand during this fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

On Thursday, smaller rival Dalmia Bharat DALB.NSreported a near-34% fall in Q1 profit due to a rise in raw material prices.

Ultratech shares remained little changed after the results were announced.

($1 = 82.0254 Indian rupees)

