News & Insights

India's TVS Supply Chain Solutions up 5% in pre-open debut trade

August 23, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares of India's TVS Supply Chain Solutions TVSS.NS pre-opened 5.1% higher at 207.05 rupees in their trading debut on Wednesday.

The company, which provides logistics services, had priced its initial public offer (IPO) at 197 rupees.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.