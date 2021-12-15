India's TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad to make electric vehicles

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

India's TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW's motorcylce brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.

