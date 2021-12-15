India's TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad to make electric vehicles

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Company TVSM.NS said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW's motorcylce brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.