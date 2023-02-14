World Markets
India's TVS in talks with ADIA, Goldman, Carlyle for EV investment-ET

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

February 14, 2023 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Co Ltd TVSM.NS is in talks with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Carlyle Group Inc CG.O for an investment in its electric vehicle (EV) arm, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

The $300 million to $350 million investment would value TVS at about $3 billion to $3.5 billion, likely making it India's most valuable EV two-wheeler manufacturer, ET said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Due diligence is currently underway, the report said.

TVS, ADIA, Goldman Sachs and Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

TVS Motors, which makes the iQube e-scooter, had reported its EV sales had nearly doubled in the October-December quarter.

The company has also tied up with Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O India unit to boost its EV business.

