News & Insights

India's TV18 Broadcast to merge with Network18 in $1.2 bln all-stock deal

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

December 06, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto and Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

By Ashna Teresa Britto and Kashish Tandon

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's TV18 Broadcast TVEB.NS will merge with Network18 Media & Investments NEFI.NS in a $1.2 billion deal that will help the Reliance-owned companies expand their reach and cut costs, they said on Wednesday.

The all-stock deal will consolidate the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance's broadcast and digital businesses, which include business news portal Moneycontrol and streaming platform JioCinema, the two firms said in an exchange filing.

"The merger will offer better reach towards a large number of viewers and consumers and also lead to better advertising revenue," said Karan Taurani, media analyst at Elara Capital.

Media companies including TV18 and rival Adani-owned NDTV NDTV.NS have flagged earnings weakness over the last few quarters due to subdued advertising revenue.

Network18 will issue 100 shares for every 172 shares of TV18, the companies said, valuing the latter at 57.24 rupees per share – a 1.9% premium to its closing price on Wednesday.

($1 = 83.3170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Kashish Tandon; Writing by Nandan Mandayam; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.