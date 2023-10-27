India's TTK Prestige posts lower Q2 profit on weak demand

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's TTK Prestige TTKL.NS on Friday reported a decline in second-quarter profit, as inflation-hit consumers curbed discretionary spending.

The cookware maker's consolidated net profit fell to 592.7 million rupees ($7.1 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 838.5 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 13.4% to 7.29 billion rupees.

India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.83% in August from a 15-month high of 7.44% in July as food prices moderated. It remained well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance of 2%-6%, falling within it only September.

The higher inflation levels, combined with high interest rates, squeezed household incomes and eroded consumers' purchasing power, driving down discretionary spending, analysts said.

Additionally, the company faced stiff competition as rivals like Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances BUTT.NS and Bajaj Electricals BJEL.NS offered substantial discounts on entry-level products.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

Number of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

TTK Prestige Ltd

TTKL.NS

35.03

25.22

8.34

17.37

HOLD

5

0.93

0.77

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

CROP.NS

28.57

20.85

10.29

19.79

BUY

35

0.85

1.04

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

BJEL.NS

32.55

22.47

10.13

35.12

BUY

9

0.77

0.39

V Guard Industries Ltd

VGUA.NS

41.55

25.60

15.03

33.78

BUY

16

0.96

0.43

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.2420 Indian rupees

