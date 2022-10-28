India's TTK Healthcare Q2 profit more than doubles on higher sales of medical devices

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - India's TTK Healthcare Ltd TTKH.NS reported a more than two-fold rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by higher sales of medical devices and contraceptives.

Profit from continuing operations rose to 79.1 million Indian rupees ($959,625.37) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 37.5 million rupees a year earlier.

Shares of the company rose nearly 3% to hit a two-week high.

The rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions has led to development of various advanced medical treatments, resulting in higher demand for medical devices.

Revenue from operations rose 12.8% to 1.7 billion rupees, helped by a 14.7% increase in revenue in its medical devices segment.

Revenue from its protective devices segment, which houses its Skore condom brand, climbed nearly 33% as it launched new products. Recently, it also won a contract to supply contraceptive devices to an international agency till July 2023.

($1 = 82.4280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru: Edited by Janane Venkatraman)

((Priya.Sagar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.