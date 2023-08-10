India's Torrent Power posts higher Q1 profit on robust demand from gas-based plants

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Torrent Power Ltd TOPO.NS on Thursday reported a 3% increase in June-quarter profit, aided by a rise in contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based plants.

The power arm of Torrent Group said consolidated net profit rose to 5.17 billion rupees ($62.58 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 5.02 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company's power generation segment clocked a growth of nearly 52%, driving the rise in consolidated revenue from operations to 73.28 billion rupees from 65.10 billion rupees a year earlier.

India's power demand is expected to grow twice as fast over the five years ending March 2027 as the use of air conditions and industrial activity increase. (nL1N38F08A)

Last month, peer Power Grid Corporation of India PGRD.NSreported a fall in profit, dragged by weak demand in its core transmission business.

Valuation (next 12 months) Estimates (next 12 months) Analysts' sentiment RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue growth profit growth Mean rating # of analysts Stock to price target Div yield (%) Torrent Power Ltd TOPO.NS 13.58 8.13 -0.86 6.05 HOLD 8 1.19 1.97 NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS 10.54 8.36 4.66 17.54 STRONG BUY 15 0.92 3.33 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd PGRD.NS 10.75 6.97 2.67 5.25 BUY 13 0.94 5.95 * Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE ** ** -- All data from Refinitiv -- $1 = 82.6140 Indian rupees ($1 = 82.6140 Indian rupees) April-June stock performance of Torrent Power https://tmsnrt.rs/45aEIEW (Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

