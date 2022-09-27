India's Torrent Pharma to acquire Sequoia-backed Curatio Health for $245 mln

Adds background

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd TORP.NS said on Tuesday it will buy dermatology company Curatio Health Care (I) Pvt Ltd for 20 billion Indian rupees ($245.22 million).

Sequoia-backed Curatio has a portfolio of over 50 brands that are marketed in India.

Torrent Pharma said that following the Curatio deal it will be among the top 10 companies in the dermatology segment in the country, according to an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.5590 Indian rupees)

