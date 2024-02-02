India's Torrent Pharma posts higher Q3 profit on strong domestic demand

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceuticals TORP.NS reported a 30% rise in its pre-tax profit for the third-quarter on Friday, buoyed by robust domestic demand.

Consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax grew to 5.43 billion rupees ($65.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 4.19 billion rupees a year earlier.

Torrent, which makes drugs for diabetes, pain management, cancer and infections, logged a one-time gain of 880 million rupees during the period from the sale of a U.S. facility, it said.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 10% to 27.32 billion rupees, supported by the company's domestic business, which contributed 52% to the total.

Sales from the domestic business, which focuses on developing chronic and sub‐chronic therapies, grew 12% to 14.15 billion rupees.

The company's revenue has been growing consistently on the back of new product launches and its robust over-the-counter (OTC) drugs pipeline, according to analysts.

Torrent, which also makes OTC calcium supplement Shelcal 500, had been in talks to buy Cipla's CIPL.NS founding family's 33.4% stake, according to a Reuters report last year. However, the matter was played down by Cipla CEO Umang Vohra in October.

Meanwhile, sales in Brazil - Torrent's second biggest revenue generator - climbed 26% to 3.12 billion rupees, while those in Germany rose 12%.

Torrent's results follow those of larger rivals CiplaCIPL.NS and Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesREDY.NS, both of which beat third-quarter profit expectations, boosted by strong performances in North American markets.

Shares of Torrent were trading 0.4% higher after the results. They rose nearly 20% during the December quarter, outperforming a 9% gain in the Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM.

($1 = 82.8550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

