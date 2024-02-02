News & Insights

India's Torrent Pharma posts higher Q3 profit on strong domestic demand

February 02, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Kashish Tandon and Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceuticals TORP.NS reported a 30% rise in its pre-tax profit for the third-quarter on Friday, buoyed by robust domestic demand.

Consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax grew to 5.43 billion rupees ($65.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 4.19 billion rupees a year earlier.

Torrent, which makes drugs for diabetes, pain management, cancer and infections, logged a one-time gain of 880 million rupees during the period from the sale of a U.S. facility, it said.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 10% to 27.32 billion rupees, supported by the company's domestic business, which contributed 52% to the total.

Sales from the domestic business, which focuses on developing chronic and sub‐chronic therapies, grew 12% to 14.15 billion rupees.

The company's revenue has been growing consistently on the back of new product launches and its robust over-the-counter (OTC) drugs pipeline, according to analysts.

Torrent, which also makes OTC calcium supplement Shelcal 500, had been in talks to buy Cipla's CIPL.NS founding family's 33.4% stake, according to a Reuters report last year. However, the matter was played down by Cipla CEO Umang Vohra in October.

Meanwhile, sales in Brazil - Torrent's second biggest revenue generator - climbed 26% to 3.12 billion rupees, while those in Germany rose 12%.

Torrent's results follow those of larger rivals CiplaCIPL.NS and Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesREDY.NS, both of which beat third-quarter profit expectations, boosted by strong performances in North American markets.

Shares of Torrent were trading 0.4% higher after the results. They rose nearly 20% during the December quarter, outperforming a 9% gain in the Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM.

($1 = 82.8550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.