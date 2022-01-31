India's top refiner reports over 19% jump in quarterly profit

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's top refiner, on Monday reported a 19.2% rise in its third-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher gross refining margins.

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, on Monday reported a 19.2% rise in its third-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher gross refining margins.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of 58.61 billion rupees ($784.45 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 and declared a dividend of 4 rupees per share.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 35% to 1.97 trillion rupees.

IOC also said its gross refining margin — profit from converting a barrel of oil into refined products — was at $8.52 per barrel for April-December, compared with $2.96 per barrel a year ago.

The refiner, along with its unit Chennai Petroleum CHPC.NS, controls about a third of India's five-million-barrels-per-day refining capacity.

($1 = 74.7150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters