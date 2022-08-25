India's top refiner eyes net zero carbon emissions by 2046

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, has set a 2046 net zero carbon emissions goal, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at annual shareholders meet on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

Vaidya said IOC has prepared a roadmap to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2046. Scope 1 and 2 emissions relate to emissions from crude refining and energy consumption.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

