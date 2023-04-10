India's top lender SBI to consider raising $2 bln via offshore bonds

Credit: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

April 10, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, said on Monday it will consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds.

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial Year 2023-24, the bank said in an exchange filing.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.