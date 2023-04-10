India's top lender SBI to consider raising $2 bln via offshore bonds

BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, said on Monday it will consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds.

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial Year 2023-24, the bank said in an exchange filing.

