India's top lender SBI reports 68% jump in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

February 03, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin and Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, on Friday posted a 68.5% surge in third-quarter profit, boosted by a drop in bad loan provisions.

Net profit rose to 142.05 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 84.32 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 131.01 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.8320 Indian rupees)

