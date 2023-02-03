India's top lender SBI Q3 profit surges 68% to record

Adds details

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, on Friday said its third-quarter profit surged 68.5% to a record high, boosted by better interest income and a drop in bad loan provisions.

Strong economic activity post the pandemic and festive-season spending has boosted credit-seeking in the country, feeding loan growth at SBI.

Net profit rose to 142.05 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 84.32 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 131.01 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Gross bad loans as a ratio of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 3.14% from 3.52% a quarter earlier. Net bad loans slipped to 0.77% while provisions for bad loans nearly halved to 15.87 billion rupees.

Indian banks have seen their bad loans clear up over the past few quarters as the pandemic abated and loan recoveries picked up.

Shares of state-run lenders .NIFTYPSU surged 70% last year as analysts turned bullish, though concerns about bank exposure to the embattled Adani Group have slammed the sub-index in the past two weeks.

Last month, private lenders HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, Axis Bank AXBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS posted better-than-expected profits, on strong loan growth.

SBI shares closed 3.1% higher ahead of the results.

($1 = 81.8320 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

