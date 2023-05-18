India's top lender SBI posts 83% jump in Q4 profit

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, on Thursday reported a more than 83% jump in fourth-quarter profit, led by a sharp drop in provisions on bad loans and healthy credit growth.

Net profit was 166.95 billion rupees ($2.04 billion)for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 91.14 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

