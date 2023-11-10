News & Insights

India's top insurer LIC reports Q2 profit fall on lower premium income

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

November 10, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS reported second-quarter profit that halved on Friday, hurt by a fall in premium income.

The company posted a profit after tax of 79.25 billion Indian rupees ($951.41 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 159.52 billion rupees a year ago.

Net premium income dropped 18.7% to 1.07 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.2970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.