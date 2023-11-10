India's top insurer LIC reports Q2 profit fall on lower premium income

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS reported second-quarter profit that halved on Friday, hurt by a fall in premium income.

The company posted a profit after tax of 79.25 billion Indian rupees ($951.41 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 159.52 billion rupees a year ago.

Net premium income dropped 18.7% to 1.07 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.2970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

