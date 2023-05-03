News & Insights

India's top gas importer sees 'huge jump' in demand as prices ease

May 03, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, May 3 (Reuters) - India's top gas importer Petronet LNG PLNG.NS expects a 'huge jump' in local gas demand for at least six months due to a softening of global prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), its chief executive A. K. Singh said on Wednesday.

Indian gas demand is already showing signs of recovery after global LNG prices fell to about $11 per million British thermal units in Asian markets LNG-AS.

Petronet operated its 17.5 million tonnes a year Dahej LNG terminal on the west coast at 97% in April compared to 77% in the three months to March, Singh told reporters on its quarterly earnings call.

"If the prices stabilise we can expect a huge jump," Singh said, adding Indian gas demand was price sensitive.

India wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.2% at present.

Singh said Indian LNG imports could have risen to 30 million tonnes a year had there not been abnormal situations such as the COVID pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In the fiscal year to March 2023, India imported 20.1 million tonnes of LNG, down from 25.6 million tonnes in 2019/20 according to the government data.

"Things are looking quite bright as of now... We expect this trend to continue at least till six months from now," Singh said.

He added demand in the later part of the year would depend on the winter season in the West and its implication on LNG prices.

Singh expects capacity use at its 5 million tonnes a year Kochi terminal in southern India to rise beyond 20% as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS and a petrochemical plant could turn to gas from liquid fuels, drawn to the lower prices of the cleaner fuel.

Petronet is adding two LNG storage tanks at its Dahej plant and one at its Kochi facility, he said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by Christina Fincher)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.