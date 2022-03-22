India's top fuel retailer to up petrol, diesel prices again from Wednesday

Nidhi Verma Reuters
By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by 0.80 rupees a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 97.01 rupees ($1.28), while diesel prices will be raised to 88.27 rupees, a notification sent to dealers show.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS and Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

The retailer began raising fuel prices from Tuesday after a gap of more than four months.

($1 = 76.0850 Indian rupees)

