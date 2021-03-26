India's top court rules in favour of Tata in long-drawn tussle with former chairman

Contributors
Aditi Shah Reuters
Suchitra Mohanty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

India's top court on Friday ruled in favour of autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group in its long-drawn legal tussle with former chairman Cyrus Mistry whose family firm owns an 18% stake in the group holding company, Tata Sons.

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) - India's top court on Friday ruled in favour of autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group in its long-drawn legal tussle with former chairman Cyrus Mistry whose family firm owns an 18% stake in the group holding company, Tata Sons.

Mistry in 2016 was sacked from his job at the helm of Tata Sons, the holding company for the Tata Group, after he fell out with group patriarch Ratan Tata over corporate governance issues at Tata group companies.

The two sides have since been embroiled in a legal battle.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters