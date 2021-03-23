India's top court rules against extending loan moratorium

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - India's top court on Tuesday said banks will not be allowed to charge any form of interest on loans of any size during a six-month moratorium period that ended on Aug. 31, 2020, but refused to extend the moratorium or interest waivers.

The top court said granting relief such as an interest waiver or extension of a loan moratorium can have far-reaching consequences for the economy.

It also said the government and central bank decide on economic policy based on expert opinion and that the court cannot be expected to have economic expertise, and thus cannot decide on the soundness of economic policy.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

