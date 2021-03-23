India's top court rules against extending loan moratorium

Contributors
Suchitra Mohanty Reuters
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

India's top court on Tuesday said banks will not be allowed to charge any form of interest on loans of any size during a six-month moratorium period that ended on Aug. 31, 2020, but refused to extend the moratorium or interest waivers.

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - India's top court on Tuesday said banks will not be allowed to charge any form of interest on loans of any size during a six-month moratorium period that ended on Aug. 31, 2020, but refused to extend the moratorium or interest waivers.

The top court said granting relief such as an interest waiver or extension of a loan moratorium can have far-reaching consequences for the economy.

It also said the government and central bank decide on economic policy based on expert opinion and that the court cannot be expected to have economic expertise, and thus cannot decide on the soundness of economic policy.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More