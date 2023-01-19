India's top court rejects appeal by Google against antitrust order

Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by tech giant Google GOOGL.O against an antitrust order related to its Android platform, dealing the U.S. firm a setback in a key growth market.

