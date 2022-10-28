India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit quadruples, tops view

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday beat estimates with a more than four-fold jump in quarterly profit, as the country's biggest carmaker benefited from record sales volume, easing commodity prices and improved margins.

Adds details

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS on Friday beat estimates with a more than four-fold jump in quarterly profit, as the country's biggest carmaker benefited from record sales volume, easing commodity prices and improved margins.

Maruti, which has about 40% market share in India's passenger vehicle market, sold a record 517,395 vehicles during the quarter, up 36% from last year, the Indian unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T said in an exchange filing.

Passenger vehicle sales in world's fourth-largest car market surged nearly 38.4% in July-September, according to auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

A decline in raw material prices, coupled with price hikes and improved supply chain dynamics for semi-conductor chips helped Maruti improve its earnings margin before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) - a key measure of profitability.

EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 9.25%, expanding from 7.2% last quarter and 4.2% a year ago. Analysts had expected an EBITDA margin of 9.4%, according to Refinitiv data.

Standalone net profit came in at 20.62 billion Indian rupees ($250.03 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.75 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by chip shortage.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 19.13 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.4700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More