India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit quadruples, tops view

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS on Friday beat estimates with a more than four-fold jump in quarterly profit, as the country's biggest carmaker benefited from record sales volume, easing commodity prices and improved margins.

Maruti, which has about 40% market share in India's passenger vehicle market, sold a record 517,395 vehicles during the quarter, up 36% from last year, the Indian unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T said in an exchange filing.

Passenger vehicle sales in world's fourth-largest car market surged nearly 38.4% in July-September, according to auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

A decline in raw material prices, coupled with price hikes and improved supply chain dynamics for semi-conductor chips helped Maruti improve its earnings margin before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) - a key measure of profitability.

EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 9.25%, expanding from 7.2% last quarter and 4.2% a year ago. Analysts had expected an EBITDA margin of 9.4%, according to Refinitiv data.

Standalone net profit came in at 20.62 billion Indian rupees ($250.03 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.75 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by chip shortage.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 19.13 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.4700 Indian rupees)

