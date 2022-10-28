India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit quadruples

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday quarterly profit more than quadrupled, as the country's biggest carmaker benefited from higher sales volume and improved price realisations.

Standalone net profit came in at 20.62 billion Indian rupees ($250.03 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.75 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by chip shortage, the Indian unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 82.4700 Indian rupees)

