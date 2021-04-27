MRTI

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki posts 9.7% drop in Jan-March profit

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 9.7% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as weak demand for vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic and higher commodity costs hurt India's largest carmaker.

The company reported a net profit of 11.66 billion rupees ($156.19 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 12.92 billion rupees a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

($1 = 74.6510 Indian rupees)

