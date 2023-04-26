News & Insights

India's top carmaker Maruti posts 42.7% rise in Q4 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

April 26, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS on Wednesday reported a 42.7% surge in its fourth-quarter profit, as the country's biggest carmaker benefited from strong demand for passenger cars.

The company, which has an over-40% market share in the passenger vehicles segment, posted a profit of 26.24 billion rupees ($321.2 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 18.39 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 81.7075 Indian rupees)

