BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited MRTI.NS said on Tuesday vehicle production at two of its manufacturing plants might see an adverse impact in December due to the semiconductor shortage.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

