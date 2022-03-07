India's top bourse NSE says key index prices not updating intermittently

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Prices of two key indices of India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating intermittently on Monday, the country's largest bourse said,amid plummeting markets as investors spooked by a sharp rise in oil prices dumped risky assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and Nifty's bank index .NSEBANK were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE said in a statement. "The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the exchange said, adding that trading in all segments were functioning normally.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Euan Rocha)

((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; + 91 22 6180 7067; Reuters Messaging: abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.