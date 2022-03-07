India's top bourse NSE says key index prices not updating intermittently

Contributor
Abhirup Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Prices of two key indices of India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating intermittently on Monday, the country's largest bourse said, amid plummeting markets as investors spooked by a sharp rise in oil prices dumped risky assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and Nifty's bank index .NSEBANK were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE said in a statement. "The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the exchange said, adding that trading in all segments were functioning normally.

