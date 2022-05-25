India's top airline posts larger loss as expenses balloon

BENGALURU, May 25 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's biggest airline IndiGo, reported a larger loss for the fourth quarter on Wednesday as higher fuel costs more than offset a rebound in demand for air travel.

Net loss came in at billion Indian 16.80 billion rupees ($216.76 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 11.59 billion rupees a year earlier when a raging pandemic kept people at home.

($1 = 77.5040 Indian rupees)

