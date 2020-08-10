India's top airline IndiGo to raise up to $534 mln via share sale

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month. The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets.

($1 = 74.9480 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

