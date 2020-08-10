Commodities

India's top airline IndiGo to raise up to $534 mln via share sale

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month. The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets.

($1 = 74.9480 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular