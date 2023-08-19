India's Titan Co to pay $560 million to raise stake in CaratLane

Updates with details from in paragraphs 3-7

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India's Tata Group-owned Titan Co TITN.NS will raise its stake in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading by 27.2% for 46.21 billion rupees ($555.8 million), the parent company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Titan has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all the 91,90,327 equity shares held by the founder of CaratLane Trading and his family members, representing 27.18% of the total paid-up equity share capital of CaratLane on a fully diluted basis, the release said.

Unlisted CaratLane makes and sells jewellery. Titan, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corp, started as a watch company but has diversified into jewellery and eye care.

On completion of the purchase, Titan will hold 98.28% of CaratLane on a fully diluted basis, up from 71.09%.

"The transaction will be subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to be financed through a combination of cash balances, internal accruals and debt," Titan said.

The indicative time period to complete the purchase has been set at Oct. 31.

($1 = 83.1400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.