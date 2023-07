BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra's TEML.NS shares fell as much as 4% on Thursday after the company posted a surprise 39% drop in its quarterly profit on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.