India's Tech Mahindra shares slide on biggest profit drop in 16 years

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

October 25, 2023 — 11:54 pm EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra TEML.NS fell as much as 3.7% in early trade on Thursday, a day after the company posted its biggest profit drop in 16 years.

The company reported a 61.6% fall in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, its worst performance since March 2007.

