India's Tech Mahindra shares slide on biggest profit drop in 16 years

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra TEML.NS fell as much as 3.7% in early trade on Thursday, a day after the company posted its biggest profit drop in 16 years.

The company reported a 61.6% fall in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, its worst performance since March 2007.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.