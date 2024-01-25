India's Tech Mahindra sees worst day in over three years on Q3 profit miss

Adds details throughout

Shares of India's Tech Mahindra TEML.NS fell as much as 6.3% to post their worst day in more than three years on Thursday after the company's third-quarter profit missed estimates.

The country's fifth-largest IT services company on Wednesday reported a60.6% slump in profit to 5.10 billion rupees ($61.4 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimate of 6.17 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

The Pune-based company's operating margins contracted 660 basis points (bps) to 5.4%, the lowest among the top five Indian IT services companies. Meanwhile, new deal wins more than halved to $381 million.

This is the fourth straight quarter that the company has reported a double-digit dip in profit.

With the company undergoing restructuring under the CEO Mohit Joshi, analysts, while optimistic about the transition, see slippages in growth and expect the stock to underperform its peers.

The stock was down 5.7% at 1,327.15 rupees as of 12:20 p.m. IST and was the biggest loser in the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT, which is down 1.6%.

Jefferies, while raising its revenue estimate for Tech Mahindra by 1% over fiscal 2024-2026 has cut down its margin estimates by 100-180 bps over the same period to factor in the third-quarter profit miss.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect the company's growth to be pressured in fiscal 2025 due to weak deal wins and low profitability, but see opportunities in the communications segement - its biggest - on the back of the broader 5G rollout.

($1 = 83.1200 Indian rupees)

