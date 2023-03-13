India's Tech Mahindra rises nearly 10% on CEO appointment

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

March 13, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd TEML.NS rose nearly 10% on Monday after the Indian IT services firm named Mohit Joshi as its new managing director and chief executive officer, succeeding CP Gurnani whose term is set to end on Dec. 19.

Joshi will take charge from Dec. 20 for a period of five years, the IT arm of Mahindra Group said in an exchange filing over the weekend.

