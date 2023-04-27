News & Insights

India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit drops 26% as clients cut spending

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

April 27, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra TEML.NS reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as challenging macro-economic conditions prompted clients to tighten spending.

Consolidated net profit for the information technology services firm fell 25.8% to 11.18 billion rupees ($136.66 million)for the quarter ended March 31, from 15.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.8100 Indian rupees)

