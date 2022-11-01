India's Tech Mahindra profit falls 4% on higher expenses

BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra TEML.NS reported a 3.98% fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as higher expenses offset the rise in revenue.

The company's consolidated net profit fell to 12.85 billion Indian rupees ($155.44 million) as total expenses rose 26.73% to 117.41 billion rupees for the three months ended Sept. 30.

($1 = 82.6710 Indian rupees)

