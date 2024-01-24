News & Insights

India's Tech Mahindra falls on quarterly profit miss

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 24, 2024 — 11:14 pm EST

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

Shares of India's Tech Mahindra TEML.NS fell as much as 6.2% on Thursday after the company's third-quarter profit missed estimates.

The country's fifth-largest IT services company on Wednesday said profit slumped 60.6% from the previous year to 5.10 billion rupees ($61.4 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimate of 6.17 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1200 Indian rupees)

