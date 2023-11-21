News & Insights

BioTech

India's TCS to take $125 mln hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

November 21, 2023 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas and Haripriya Suresh for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)TCS.NS on Tuesday said it will make a provision of $125 million in its third-quarter results in relation to a trade secret lawsuit filed by U.S.-based Epic Systems.

Epic had filed the lawsuit against TCS in 2014, alleging the information technology (IT) services provider stole its intellectual property while it was contracted to implement Epic's healthcare software.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected TCS' appeal against a verdict passed by the District Court of Wisconsin, upholding an order that includes $140 million in punitive damages, the company said in a release.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas and Haripriya Suresh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.