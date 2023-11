BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS on Tuesday said it will make a provision of $125 million in its third-quarter results in relation to a 2016 trade secret lawsuit filed against the company by U.S.-based EPIC Systems.

