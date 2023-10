BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS said on Friday it will consider a share buyback when the company's board meets next Wednesday to approve its second-quarter financial results.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.