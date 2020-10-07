TCS

India's TCS to buy back up to $2.2 bln in shares, Q2 profit down 7.1%

India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday it would buy back shares worth up to 160 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) and reported a 7.1% fall in quarterly profit.

