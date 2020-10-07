India's TCS to buy back up to $2.2 bln in shares, Q2 profit down 7.1%

BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS said on Wednesday it would buy back shares worth up to 160 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) and reported a 7.1% fall in quarterly profit.

($1 = 73.2437 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.