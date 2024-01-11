India's TCS third-quarter revenue tops estimates

News & Insights

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, India's No.1 software-services exporter, reported a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter revenue.

Consolidated revenue rose to 605.83 billion rupees ($7.30 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 582.29 billion rupees a year earlier, TCS said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 601.47 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.0100 Indian rupees)

