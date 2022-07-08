India's TCS reports over 5% jump in June-qtr profit on strong deal wins

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 5.2% rise in June-quarter profit on Friday, as India's top IT exporter won more contracts from companies looking to digitise operations.

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS reported a 5.2% rise in June-quarter profit on Friday, as India's top IT exporter won more contracts from companies looking to digitise operations.

Net profit rose to 94.78 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) in the three months to June 30, from 90.08 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.2% to 527.58 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.2570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters