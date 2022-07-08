India's TCS reports over 5% jump in June-qtr profit on strong deal wins

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS reported a 5.2% rise in June-quarter profit on Friday, as India's top IT exporter won more contracts from companies looking to digitise operations.

Net profit rose to 94.78 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) in the three months to June 30, from 90.08 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.2% to 527.58 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.2570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.