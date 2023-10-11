India's TCS reports marginal Q2 profit beat, approves share buyback

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's No.1 IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday that just about beat estimates.

Net profit rose to 113.42 billion Indian rupees ($1.36 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 104.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 113.17 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

It also approved share buyback worth 170 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.1590 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.