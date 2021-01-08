TCS

India's TCS reports 7% jump in Dec-quarter profit

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 7.2% jump in its profit for the final quarter of 2020, as India's top software services firm benefited from greater demand for cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BENGALURU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS.NS on Friday reported a 7.2% jump in its profit for the final quarter of 2020, as India's top software services firm benefited from greater demand for cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 87.01 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, 2020, from 81.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 5.4% to 420.15 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2792 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters