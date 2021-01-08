India's TCS reports 7% jump in Dec-quarter profit

BENGALURU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS.NS on Friday reported a 7.2% jump in its profit for the final quarter of 2020, as India's top software services firm benefited from greater demand for cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 87.01 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, 2020, from 81.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 5.4% to 420.15 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2792 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

