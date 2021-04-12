India's TCS reports 15% rise in March-quarter profit

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS reported a 14.9% rise in March-quarter profit on Monday, as India's top IT services firm benefited from an uptick in cloud services demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company's consolidated profit for the quarter came in at 92.46 billion rupees ($1.23 billion), compared with 80.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Its consolidated revenue rose 9.4% to 437.05 billion rupees, and it recommended a final dividend of 15 rupees per share.

($1 = 75.0190 Indian rupees)

