India's TCS receives $1.83 bln-worth advance purchase order from BSNL

BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS on Monday said it received an advance purchase order valued over 150 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) to deploy a 4G network across the country from Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL.NS.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

