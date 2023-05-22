News & Insights

India's TCS receives $1.83 bln-worth advance purchase order from BSNL

May 22, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS on Monday said it received an advance purchase order valued over 150 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) to deploy a 4G network across the country from Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL.NS.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

