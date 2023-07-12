News & Insights

India's TCS Q1 profit rises 16.8%, beats view on deal wins

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 12, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds details on results and analysts' view in paragraphs 3-6

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, India's No.1 software services exporter, reported a 16.8% rise in quarterly profit that just beat estimates on Wednesday, helped by large order wins.

Consolidated net profit rose to 110.74 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) in the first quarter that ended on June 30, from 94.78 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 109.04 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

TCS is the first among its peers to report quarterly results, setting the tone for a $245 billion industry that is staring at a recession in major markets like the United States and Europe.

Revenue from operations rose 12.6% to 593.81 billion rupees.

TCS said its order book for the April-June period stood at $10.2 billion against $8.2 billion a year ago.

($1 = 82.2658 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.